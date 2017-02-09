Mexico arrests businessman wanted in US for money laundering
" Authorities in the northern Mexico say they've arrested a businessman accused in the U.S. of helping a former governor launder money. Nuevo Leon state security spokesman Aldo Fasci Zuazua says state police investigators arrested Fernando Cano Martinez in the wealthy Monterrey suburb of San Pedro Garza Garcia on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|5 min
|You guys
|462
|Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel'
|2 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|10
|Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante...
|14 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|23 hr
|burrrrpo
|16
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Feb 7
|o see the light
|101
|San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cros...
|Feb 7
|spud
|2
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC