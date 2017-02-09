Mexico arrests businessman wanted in ...

Mexico arrests businessman wanted in US for money laundering

13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Authorities in the northern Mexico say they've arrested a businessman accused in the U.S. of helping a former governor launder money. Nuevo Leon state security spokesman Aldo Fasci Zuazua says state police investigators arrested Fernando Cano Martinez in the wealthy Monterrey suburb of San Pedro Garza Garcia on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

