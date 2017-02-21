Mexico apologizes to indigenous women wrongly jailed for kidnapping

Jacinta Francisco , one of three indigenous women who were wrongfully jailed for years, sits next to Attorney General Raul Cervantes during a formal apology from the Attorney General's Office, in Mexico City, Mexico February 21, 2017. Jacinta Francisco , one of the three indigenous women who were wrongfully jailed for years, talks with Attorney General Raul Cervantes after a formal apology from the Attorney General's Office, in Mexico City, Mexico February 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.