Mexicans weigh the daunting prospect of deportee camps
Mexicans fear deportee and refugee camps could be popping up along their northern border under the Trump administration 's plan to start deporting to Mexico all Latin Americans and others who entered the U.S. illegally through this country. Previous U.S. policy called for only Mexican citizens to be sent to Mexico .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|33 min
|too much
|576
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|7 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|America First
|54
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Economic
|5
|As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|2
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Mon
|MAGA2016
|2
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|Mon
|anonymous
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC