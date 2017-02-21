Mexicans weigh the daunting prospect ...

Mexicans weigh the daunting prospect of deportee camps

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Mexicans fear deportee and refugee camps could be popping up along their northern border under the Trump administration 's plan to start deporting to Mexico all Latin Americans and others who entered the U.S. illegally through this country. Previous U.S. policy called for only Mexican citizens to be sent to Mexico .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 33 min too much 576
News Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il... 7 hr tomin cali 1
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 22 hr America First 54
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Tue Economic 5
News As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w... Mon spytheweb 2
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Mon MAGA2016 2
News Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida... Mon anonymous 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC