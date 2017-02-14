Mexican police officers 'gang-rape th...

Mexican police officers 'gang-rape their female colleague'

The victim told investigators she did not recall much about the assault but made a complaint when the lurid video was posted on social media sites Local media reported that five officers have so far been suspended and that one of them was arrested on an unknown charge - no names have been released Five Mexican police officers are being investigated over the gang rape of a female colleague after harrowing footage of her ordeal emerged. The police officers are being investigated after footage of the shocking assault was released to local media in Villahermosa, in the Mexican state of Tabasco.

Chicago, IL

