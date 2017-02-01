Mexican police find 6 kidnap victims dead on roadside
Mexican police found the bodies of six men reportedly kidnapped by an armed gang in the southern state of Guerrero, the state prosecutor said Wednesday. State prosecutor Xavier Olea said two women who were kidnapped along with the six men were released alive.
