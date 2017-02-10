Mexican Marines Use Helicopter Minigun To Kill Cartel Boss

Mexico-Eight people were killed according to authorities, including the suspected gang leader, identified as Juan Francisco Patron Sanchez, known as H2; he's the leader of the Beltran Leyva drug cartel. A Mexican military helicopter gunship fired on the alleged hideout of a drug kingpin in one of a pair of raids that left 12 suspects dead, including the cartel capo, Mexican authorities said Friday.

