Mexican Marine killed in Acapulco

A Marine was killed and two civilians wounded when gunmen opened fire on a military patrol in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, the Mexican Navy said Wednesday. Members of the patrol responded to the attack and the assailants fled, the Navy said, stressing that the marines complied with rules designed to ensure the safety of non-combatants.

