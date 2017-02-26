Mexican Governor Warns Trump's 'Wall Talk' Will Lead to Far Left President of Mexico
The head of the National Conference of Governors of Mexico spelled out to Newsmax Saturday how he was trying to mobilize opposition among U.S. politicians to President Trump's wall along the border of the two countries. Governor Graco RamA rez of the Mexican state of Morelos, also warned that Trump's hardline rhetoric about the wall and illegal immigrants in general could enable the election of leftist AndrA©s Manuel LA3pez Obrador as president of Mexico in 2018.
