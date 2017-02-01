Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to appear in US court

Guzman is s... Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is scheduled to appear in person in a federal court in New York Pennsylvania's top prosecutor says investigators have received a significant number of tips related to the case of a boy allegedly raped by several men, including one dressed in a fox costume A federal judge in Boston is set to hear arguments on a request to extend a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump's travel ban Fights have broken out at a protest at New York University amid an appearance by a conservative speaker, who school officials say was hit by pepper spray A crowd protesting a right-wing commentator's appearance at the University of California at Berkeley hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire, prompting officials to call off the event University of California, Berkeley, students wonder what has become of the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.