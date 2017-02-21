Man on DEA's most-wanted list arrested in Mexico, faces extradition to the US
A man on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's most-wanted list was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Agency , the Mexican Attorney General's Office said. Hector Arenas Saucedo is wanted on criminal conspiracy and drug charges in the United States, the AG's office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|America First
|54
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|Economic
|5
|As U.S.-Mexico border cities celebrate unity, w...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|2
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Mon
|MAGA2016
|2
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Mon
|Yeah
|570
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|Mon
|anonymous
|26
|Hundreds form "human wall" in Trump protest
|Feb 19
|Bloodonhishands
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC