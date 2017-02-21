Man on DEA's most-wanted list arreste...

Man on DEA's most-wanted list arrested in Mexico, faces extradition to the US

A man on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's most-wanted list was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Agency , the Mexican Attorney General's Office said. Hector Arenas Saucedo is wanted on criminal conspiracy and drug charges in the United States, the AG's office said.

Chicago, IL

