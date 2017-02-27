Man Arrested on International Parental Kidnapping Charges
BROWNSVILLE Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man in Mexico City on charges of international parental kidnapping. Ismail Khaleel Al Gebory is set to make his initial appearance in court this morning in Houston.
