Man arrested in Mexico in connection to Martinez homicide

A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide in 2015 was discovered in another country, and placed into custody in Martinez. Guillermo Sanchez, 22, was arrested on Jan. 24 in Guadalajara, Mexico for the homicide of 23-year-old Isela Moreno on Thanksgiving Day 2015 in North Richmond, according to Contra Costa Sheriff's department.

