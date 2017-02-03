Man arrested in Mexico in connection to Martinez homicide
A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide in 2015 was discovered in another country, and placed into custody in Martinez. Guillermo Sanchez, 22, was arrested on Jan. 24 in Guadalajara, Mexico for the homicide of 23-year-old Isela Moreno on Thanksgiving Day 2015 in North Richmond, according to Contra Costa Sheriff's department.
