Man accused of sexually battering a c...

Man accused of sexually battering a child is extradited back from Mexico

15 hrs ago

Domingo Maye, 42, was extradited back to Pinellas County on Wednesday. Pinellas sheriff's detectives said he sexually battered a 5-year-old girl in 2015, then fled to Mexico.

