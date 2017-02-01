Man accused of sexually battering a child is extradited back from Mexico
Domingo Maye, 42, was extradited back to Pinellas County on Wednesday. Pinellas sheriff's detectives said he sexually battered a 5-year-old girl in 2015, then fled to Mexico.
