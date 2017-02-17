Lt. Gov. Calley to take part in trade mission in Mexico
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is heading to Mexico for a three-day trade mission aimed at attracting job-creating investments and exploring new sales opportunities for Michigan companies. They will take part in the Automotive Meetings Queretaro supply chain-oriented forum in Queretaro, Mexico.
