Lt. Gov. Calley to take part in trade...

Lt. Gov. Calley to take part in trade mission in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is heading to Mexico for a three-day trade mission aimed at attracting job-creating investments and exploring new sales opportunities for Michigan companies. They will take part in the Automotive Meetings Queretaro supply chain-oriented forum in Queretaro, Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 46 min Reggie 538
News Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida... 1 hr Retribution 15
News Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,... 2 hr wichita-rick 3
News US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g... 10 hr Dee Dee Dee 3
News Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio... 12 hr Righty 4
News Despite gov't claims, 'Dreamer' lawyers say gan... 21 hr Geezer 1
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) Thu Mr Escobar 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC