LIVE BeIn Fight Results From Mexico

3 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

In featherweight action, 18-year old Javier Gonzalez , 126, of Torreon, Coahuila de Zaragoza, Mexico, added another knockout in his early career. After controlling much of the first three rounds, Gonzalez finished Edwin Palomares of Mexico City at 2:54 of round number four.

Chicago, IL

