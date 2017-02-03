LIVE BeIn Fight Results From Mexico
In featherweight action, 18-year old Javier Gonzalez , 126, of Torreon, Coahuila de Zaragoza, Mexico, added another knockout in his early career. After controlling much of the first three rounds, Gonzalez finished Edwin Palomares of Mexico City at 2:54 of round number four.
