Lieutenant Governor To Go On Trade Mi...

Lieutenant Governor To Go On Trade Mission To Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WSJM-AM Saint Joseph

From the Associated Press - Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is heading to Mexico for a three-day trade mission aimed at attracting job-creating investments and exploring new sales opportunities for Michigan companies. Calley, members of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and about two dozen other business executives will leave Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 1 hr YEAH 564
News Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida... 3 hr anonymous 26
News Hundreds form "human wall" in Trump protest 16 hr Bloodonhishands 4
News Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' ... Sat DC Dave 4
News Hundreds Gather For Answers At OKC Immigration ... Sat bigwheel 1
News US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g... Fri Shady Lady 4
News Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,... Fri Parden Pard 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC