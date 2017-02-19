Lieutenant Governor To Go On Trade Mission To Mexico
From the Associated Press - Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is heading to Mexico for a three-day trade mission aimed at attracting job-creating investments and exploring new sales opportunities for Michigan companies. Calley, members of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and about two dozen other business executives will leave Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|1 hr
|YEAH
|564
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|26
|Hundreds form "human wall" in Trump protest
|16 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' ...
|Sat
|DC Dave
|4
|Hundreds Gather For Answers At OKC Immigration ...
|Sat
|bigwheel
|1
|US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g...
|Fri
|Shady Lady
|4
|Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,...
|Fri
|Parden Pard
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC