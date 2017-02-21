Large sewage spill in Tijuana, Mexico...

Large sewage spill in Tijuana, Mexico, flows north of border

Officials in Southern California are crying foul after more than 140 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Tijuana River in Mexico and flowed north of the border for more than two weeks, according to a report. The spill was caused Feb. 2 during rehabilitation of a sewage collector pipe and wasn't contained until Thursday, the International Boundary and Water Commission said in its report released Friday.

