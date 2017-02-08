Killings in Mexico climbed to new hig...

Killings in Mexico climbed to new highs in 2016, and the...

Mexico recorded the deadliest year of President Enrique Pea Nieto's four-year-old sexenio, or six-year term, in 2016. The country saw a 22% increase in homicide cases, rising from 17,034 in 2015 to 20,789 in 2016.

Chicago, IL

