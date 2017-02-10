Killings in Mexico climbed to new highs in 2016, and the violent rhythm may only intensify
Mexico recorded the deadliest year of President Enrique PeA a Nieto's four-year-old sexenio, or six-year term, in 2016. The country saw a 22% increase in homicide cases, rising from 17,034 in 2015 to 20,789 in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|2 min
|factsdontmatteran...
|49
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|25 min
|Go Blue Forever
|498
|Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration
|11 hr
|davy
|4
|Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar...
|12 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|16 hr
|B legal no deport...
|10
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|20 hr
|America First
|180
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC