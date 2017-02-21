Kids of deported Arizona mom to be Representative Grijalva's guests at Trump speech
Guadalupe GarcA a de Rayos, far left, talks during a press conference as her children, Jacqueline Rayos, 15, middle, and Angel Rayos, 14, listen. Guadalupe was arrested on Wednesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and deported from the United States to Nogales, Mexico on Thursday February 09, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, s...
|4 hr
|ja ja ja
|18
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|8 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|597
|In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance...
|9 hr
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
|Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo...
|18 hr
|Retribution
|2
|Homeland Security chief: No use of military for...
|Fri
|TRUMP LOSING CONTROL
|2
|US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi...
|Thu
|Tnt
|20
|Homeland Security chief: No use of military for...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC