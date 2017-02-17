Juan Gabriel Returns to Mexico This W...

Juan Gabriel Returns to Mexico This Weekend - in Hologram Form

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

Mexican pop music fans were devastated last August when one of the country's most beloved singers, Juan Gabriel, passed away at age 66. But today, Saturday, Feb. 18, fans in Toluca, Mexico will get a chance to see El Divo de Juarez in action once again - courtesy of Hologram USA, the same company that resurrected Tupac Shakur in hologram form at Coachella in 2012. The Juan Gabriel hologram - which, if you want to get all technical, isn't really a hologram - will appear as part of a tribute concert called "Juan Gabriel, Eternally" at the Foro Pegaso in Toluca, a suburb of Mexico City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 20 min spud 558
News Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida... 10 hr Retribution 22
News Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' ... 10 hr DC Dave 4
News Hundreds Gather For Answers At OKC Immigration ... 11 hr bigwheel 1
News US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g... Fri Shady Lady 4
News Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,... Fri Parden Pard 4
News Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio... Fri Righty 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,890 • Total comments across all topics: 278,986,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC