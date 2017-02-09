Jared Kushner, a shadow diplomat, quietly pulls the strings on U.S.-Mexico relations

The scene in the Oval Office was remarkable: The foreign minister of Mexico - the very country that Donald Trump had turned into a campaign-trail piA ata - huddled with now-President Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The men were debating what Trump would say in a speech later that day as he ordered construction of a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.