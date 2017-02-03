In Mexico, Trump triggers a surge in patriotism, anti-American sentiment
People gather Jan. 31 at El Zocalo square in Mexico City during a protest against a gasoline price increase and U.S. President Donald Trump's plan of building a wall on the border. People gather Jan. 31 at El Zocalo square in Mexico City during a protest against a gasoline price increase and U.S. President Donald Trump's plan of building a wall on the border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|19 min
|Autistic mormon
|342
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|19 hr
|jadooxtv
|3
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|Fri
|Fire the bums
|9
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Feb 2
|Go Blue Forever
|93
|U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|3
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|Jan 30
|Barron T
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC