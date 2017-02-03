In Mexico, Trump triggers a surge in ...

In Mexico, Trump triggers a surge in patriotism, anti-American sentiment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

People gather Jan. 31 at El Zocalo square in Mexico City during a protest against a gasoline price increase and U.S. President Donald Trump's plan of building a wall on the border. People gather Jan. 31 at El Zocalo square in Mexico City during a protest against a gasoline price increase and U.S. President Donald Trump's plan of building a wall on the border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 19 min Autistic mormon 342
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... 19 hr jadooxtv 3
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers Fri Fire the bums 9
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Feb 2 Go Blue Forever 93
News U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss... Feb 1 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Jan 31 Yidfellas v USA 3
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... Jan 30 Barron T 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,792 • Total comments across all topics: 278,574,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC