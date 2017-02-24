If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, so can the Constitution
Mexican federal police and forensic experts stand next to the body of 14 year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca, under the Paso Del Norte border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on June 7, 2010. Mexican federal police and forensic experts stand next to the body of 14 year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca, under the Paso Del Norte border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on June 7, 2010.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|7 min
|Versus
|586
|US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi...
|14 hr
|Tnt
|20
|Homeland Security chief: No use of military for...
|14 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|Mexicans in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso,...
|Wed
|Quirky
|1
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 21
|America First
|54
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 21
|Economic
|5
