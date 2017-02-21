ICE Deports Man With Criminal History in U.S., Wanted For MURDER in Mexico
A man wanted for murder in Mexico has been deported by ICE according to a report released late last week from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 47-year-old Servando Camacho-Velazquez had also recently served 18 months months in the Arizona Department of Corrections for a felony drug smuggling conviction.
