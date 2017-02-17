Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'hu...

Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' on US border

Young people wave colored flags reading "Peace" as they form a symbolic human wall along the Rio Grande, which marks the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Responding to plans by President Donald Trump to build a wall along the length of the U.S.-Mexico border, more than a thousand people lined the Mexican bank of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez Friday, holding hands and carrying flowers.

