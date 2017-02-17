Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' on US border
Young people wave colored flags reading "Peace" as they form a symbolic human wall along the Rio Grande, which marks the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Responding to plans by President Donald Trump to build a wall along the length of the U.S.-Mexico border, more than a thousand people lined the Mexican bank of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Juarez Friday, holding hands and carrying flowers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|19
|Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' ...
|4 hr
|Bloodonhishands
|2
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|7 hr
|Trump
|545
|US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g...
|17 hr
|Shady Lady
|4
|Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,...
|18 hr
|Parden Pard
|4
|Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio...
|Fri
|Righty
|4
|Despite gov't claims, 'Dreamer' lawyers say gan...
|Thu
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC