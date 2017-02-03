How Trump's Proposed Border Tax Could Change Shopping Mexico-Made Brands
Last week, the White House proposed a 20 percent import tax on Mexico-made goods as a possible way to pay for the southern border wall that Donald Trump has been promising since his presidential campaign. Though it remains to be seen whether such a tariff will actually go into effect, it would have an immediate effect on clothing brands like Forever 21, 7 For All Mankind, Paige Denim, Frye, Hudson Jeans, and Levi's, which are among the companies that produce at least a portion of their goods in Mexico.
