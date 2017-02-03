How Trump's Proposed Border Tax Could...

How Trump's Proposed Border Tax Could Change Shopping Mexico-Made Brands

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Racked

Last week, the White House proposed a 20 percent import tax on Mexico-made goods as a possible way to pay for the southern border wall that Donald Trump has been promising since his presidential campaign. Though it remains to be seen whether such a tariff will actually go into effect, it would have an immediate effect on clothing brands like Forever 21, 7 For All Mankind, Paige Denim, Frye, Hudson Jeans, and Levi's, which are among the companies that produce at least a portion of their goods in Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Racked.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 4 hr Yeah 305
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers Fri Fire the bums 9
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Thu Go Blue Forever 93
News U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss... Wed ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... Feb 1 occurox 2
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Jan 31 Yidfellas v USA 3
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... Jan 30 Barron T 11
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC