How President Trump's spat with Mexico will crush Central American refugees
Judging by the spat between US President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart, President Enrique PeA a Nieto, over who will pay for the infamous wall to separate their countries, the two leaders could not be further apart. But the two presidents have something in common: they are both ignoring the lives of the many men, women and children who are desperately fleeing some of the most violent countries on earth.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|3 min
|Why are you
|508
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|45 min
|Mikey
|50
|Thousands of Mexicans March to Denounce Trump's...
|8 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom...
|10 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration
|20 hr
|davy
|4
|Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar...
|22 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|Sun
|B legal no deport...
|10
