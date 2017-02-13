How President Trump's spat with Mexic...

How President Trump's spat with Mexico will crush Central American refugees

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Amnesty International

Judging by the spat between US President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart, President Enrique PeA a Nieto, over who will pay for the infamous wall to separate their countries, the two leaders could not be further apart. But the two presidents have something in common: they are both ignoring the lives of the many men, women and children who are desperately fleeing some of the most violent countries on earth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amnesty International.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 3 min Why are you 508
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 45 min Mikey 50
News Thousands of Mexicans March to Denounce Trump's... 8 hr Wildchild 1
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... 10 hr tomin cali 1
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration 20 hr davy 4
News Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar... 22 hr Wildchild 2
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Sun B legal no deport... 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,293 • Total comments across all topics: 278,832,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC