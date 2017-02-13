How His Grandfather's Death and Mexico City Inspired AJ Davila's New Sound

Though AJ Dvila , the heavy-drinking, all-night-partying, cigarette-huffing former member of Puerto Rican garage-rock sensation Davila 666, hasn't settled into a cubicle or swapped any of his favorite beers for cans of V8 and protein shakes, he is, as he tells it, looking forward to the future and working on his music in ways he hadn't before. "I named it The Future for a few reasons," says Dvila of his upcoming third LP, El Futuro , speaking by phone from Mexico City where he's lived for over two years now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.