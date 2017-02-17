Hot sauce and hope for Conan O'Brien in Mexico

Television host Conan O'Brien eats hot sauce straight out of a bowl as he tapes a segment at an upscale taco restaurant in Paseo de la Reforma boulevard in Mexico City, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. O'Brien is drawing stares in Mexico, where he's taping an episode of his show in a bid to "do something positive" after the tensing of U.S.-Mexico relations.

