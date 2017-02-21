Homeland Security unveils sweeping pl...

Homeland Security unveils sweeping plan to deport undocumented immigrants

Homeland Security unveils sweeping plan to deport undocumented immigrants 10,000 new agents to be hired and southern wall to be expanded. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://usat.ly/2m4dAWs The Department of Homeland Security has begun rolling out President Donald Trump's plans for a wider crackdown on people coming into the United States illegally.

