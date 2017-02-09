Homeland Security Secretary Kelly tours border with Mexico
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is wrapping up a two-day tour of the nation's border with Mexico as plans take shape to build a wall along the 2,000-mile divide between the two countries. Kelly was scheduled to tour one of the most fortified stretches of the border on Friday, separating San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico.
