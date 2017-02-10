Harlingen sales tax revenues up
Harlingen continued its sure-footed gains in monthly state sales tax reimbursements, showing a rise of 2.3 percent for December and 4.26 percent for the year, the Texas State Comptroller reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|18 min
|WEDONTKNOW
|479
|With illegal immigration arrests down, does Tex... (Oct '08)
|1 hr
|America First
|180
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|America First
|33
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|6 hr
|Snowbird stay home
|6
|Deported mom in spotlight of Trump crackdown de...
|6 hr
|Wildchild
|27
|Analysis: U.S.-Mexican border wall not guarante...
|15 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|Mexico is gearing up for a wave of deportations...
|16 hr
|spytheweb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC