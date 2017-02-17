Friday Boxing Recaps: A Big Upset in ...

Friday Boxing Recaps: A Big Upset in El Paso; Roy Jones Soldiers On

Jose Felix Jr., a consensus 9/4 favorite, stumbled badly on Friday night in El Paso where he was taken to school by unheralded 33-year-old Jonathan Maicelo , a native of Peru fighting out of North Bergen, New Jersey. Felix, who had a 35-1-1 record coming in, had designs on fighting the winner of the forthcoming lightweight title bout between Jorge Linares and Anthony Crolla.

