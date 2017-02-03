Francisco Rojo Shocks Dante Jardon Wi...

Francisco Rojo Shocks Dante Jardon With Fifth Round Stoppage

At the Arena Oasis Cancun in Quintana Roo, Mexico, there was a big upset as Francisco Rojo secured a fifth round stoppage win over top lightweight contender Dante "Crazy" Jardon , who in the process lost a world title shot - as Jardon held the number one ranking under the WBC. Jardon knocked out former contender Nery Saguilan in his last bout on August 6. The 29-year-old has won his last six bouts.

