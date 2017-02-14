Dropping Water Levels at Reservoir Expose Historic Mexican Church
A 16th-century church in Oaxaca, Mexico, has resurfaced from a reservoir thanks to a severe drought.This video shows the 400-year-old Dominican church at the Benito Juarez Dam in Jalapa, Oaxaca. The church was first submerged when the dam was built in the 1960s.
