Dropping Water Levels at Reservoir Ex...

Dropping Water Levels at Reservoir Expose Historic Mexican Church

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

A 16th-century church in Oaxaca, Mexico, has resurfaced from a reservoir thanks to a severe drought.This video shows the 400-year-old Dominican church at the Benito Juarez Dam in Jalapa, Oaxaca. The church was first submerged when the dam was built in the 1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio... 14 hr tomin cali 3
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 16 hr jim crow Efune 528
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) Tue factsdontmatteran... 51
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... Tue tomin cali 4
News Thousands of Mexicans March to Denounce Trump's... Feb 13 Wildchild 1
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration Feb 12 davy 4
News Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar... Feb 12 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,906,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC