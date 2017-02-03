donald trump mexico wall gangs drugs lords cartels
The new US president has signed an executive order to begin construction on the 1,900-mile long border wall. He claims it will cost $10bn and many say the final bill for the project will be even higher.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|13 min
|Autistic mormon
|385
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|15 hr
|Robin
|15
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Sat
|jadooxtv
|3
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|Feb 3
|Fire the bums
|9
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Feb 2
|Go Blue Forever
|93
|U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|3
