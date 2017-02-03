donald trump mexico wall gangs drugs ...

donald trump mexico wall gangs drugs lords cartels

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Star

The new US president has signed an executive order to begin construction on the 1,900-mile long border wall. He claims it will cost $10bn and many say the final bill for the project will be even higher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 13 min Autistic mormon 385
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) 15 hr Robin 15
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... Sat jadooxtv 3
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers Feb 3 Fire the bums 9
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Feb 2 Go Blue Forever 93
News U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss... Feb 1 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Jan 31 Yidfellas v USA 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,600,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC