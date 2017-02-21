Deportation plans cast shadow on Trump envoy talks with Mexico
A Mexican who was recently deported from the U.S. rests near the Tijuana river, in Tijuana, Mexico, February 22, 2017. A view shows the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the border crossing between U.S. and Mexico, by the Tijuana river, in Tijuana, Mexico, February 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi...
|4 hr
|Tnt
|20
|Homeland Security chief: No use of military for...
|4 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|16 hr
|Battle Tested
|582
|Mexicans in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso,...
|Wed
|Quirky
|1
|Texas hunters who claimed they were shot by 'il...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|1
|The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16)
|Feb 21
|America First
|54
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Feb 21
|Economic
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC