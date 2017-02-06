Corruption tour shines unflattering light on graft in Mexico
The tour bus Corruptour runs through the streets in Mexico City, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. This is the newest addition to the ubiquitous open-air tour buses that crisscross Mexico City each day: The Corruptour, which instead of taking folks to historic plazas and churches, shines an unflattering spotlight on the murky world of graft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|36 min
|Jemz1115
|393
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|2 hr
|SinLeviathan
|99
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Robin
|15
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|Feb 3
|Fire the bums
|9
|U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Jan 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC