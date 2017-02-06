Corruption tour shines unflattering light on graft in Mexico

The tour bus Corruptour runs through the streets in Mexico City, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. This is the newest addition to the ubiquitous open-air tour buses that crisscross Mexico City each day: The Corruptour, which instead of taking folks to historic plazas and churches, shines an unflattering spotlight on the murky world of graft.

