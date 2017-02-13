Comings and Goings: Mexican restaurant brings Tijuana flavor to Yuma
Bienvenidos to Yuma's newest Mexican restaurant, El Senor Taco de Tijuana Mexico, located at 5836 E. 32nd St., which is across the street from Country Roads RV Park. Owner Jesus Chavez, who was raised in Tijuana and San Diego, described the restaurant as a "Tijuana-style taco stand," but indoors to ensure patrons will be comfortable in Yuma's summer heat.
