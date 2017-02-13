Comings and Goings: Mexican restauran...

Comings and Goings: Mexican restaurant brings Tijuana flavor to Yuma

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Bienvenidos to Yuma's newest Mexican restaurant, El Senor Taco de Tijuana Mexico, located at 5836 E. 32nd St., which is across the street from Country Roads RV Park. Owner Jesus Chavez, who was raised in Tijuana and San Diego, described the restaurant as a "Tijuana-style taco stand," but indoors to ensure patrons will be comfortable in Yuma's summer heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 3 min Why are you 508
News The dreaded deportations that would surge under... (Jul '16) 46 min Mikey 50
News Thousands of Mexicans March to Denounce Trump's... 8 hr Wildchild 1
News Mexicans march against Trump, corruption in hom... 10 hr tomin cali 1
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration 20 hr davy 4
News Mexico demands respect from Trump with huge mar... 22 hr Wildchild 2
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Sun B legal no deport... 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,293 • Total comments across all topics: 278,832,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC