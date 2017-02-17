Coffee, conceptualism and a theft: Artist Gabriel Orozco's artsy convenience store in Mexico City
The art world jet set descended on Mexico City last week for the Zona Maco art fair and a battery of gallery openings. The most buzzed about? Mexican artist Gabriel Orozco's installation at the tony Kurimanzutto gallery, where he installed a fully functioning Oxxo convenience store inside the gallery's walls - complete with cigarettes, coffee and Malibu rum.
