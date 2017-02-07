Cave of the Crystals in Mexico and 18...

Cave of the Crystals in Mexico and 18 More Fascinating Images from Around the Web

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: TechEBlog

The Cave of the Crystals is connected to the Naica Mine 980-feet below the surface in Naica, Chihuahua, Mexico. The main chamber contains giant selenite crystals, some of the largest natural crystals ever found, similar to the ones seen in Superman's Fortress of Solitude.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechEBlog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 5 hr o see the light 101
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 6 hr Battle Tested 399
News San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cros... 9 hr spud 2
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Sun Robin 15
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... Feb 4 jadooxtv 3
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers Feb 3 Fire the bums 9
News U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss... Feb 1 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC