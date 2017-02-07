Cave of the Crystals in Mexico and 18 More Fascinating Images from Around the Web
The Cave of the Crystals is connected to the Naica Mine 980-feet below the surface in Naica, Chihuahua, Mexico. The main chamber contains giant selenite crystals, some of the largest natural crystals ever found, similar to the ones seen in Superman's Fortress of Solitude.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TechEBlog.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|5 hr
|o see the light
|101
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 hr
|Battle Tested
|399
|San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cros...
|9 hr
|spud
|2
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Sun
|Robin
|15
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Feb 4
|jadooxtv
|3
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|Feb 3
|Fire the bums
|9
|U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC