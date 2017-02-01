BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma receives notice of authorization from Health Canada
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Arconic Inc Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld, under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, on Wednesday defended the metal maker's performance since spinning off from aluminum producer Alcoa Corp AA.N>.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|3 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|290
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|3 hr
|spud
|92
|U.S., Mexican officials meet in Mexico, discuss...
|3 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|12 hr
|occurox
|2
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|12 hr
|L Morales
|9
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Tue
|Yidfellas v USA
|3
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|Jan 30
|Barron T
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC