BRIEF-Sunil Healthcare sets up unit in Mexico
Source text: Sunil Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that to foray its business activity in the United Mexican States, Sunil Healthcare Ltd has set up its subsidiary in the territory of Mexico by the name of "Sunil Healthcare Mexico SA DE CV".
