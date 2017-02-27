As U.S. Closes Borders, Thousands Of Haitian Refugees Trapped In Mexico Lose Hope

A United States federal court has blocked President Donald Trump's January 27 executive order barring citizens from seven majority Muslim countries from entering the US, but the impacts of the travel ban are already being felt at the nation's borders. The suspended order halts general refugee admissions for 120 days and Syrian admissions until further notice and puts a limit of 50,000 admissions per year, down from 150,000 .

