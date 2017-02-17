And in this corner: The 'Donald Trump...

And in this corner: The 'Donald Trump' Mexicans love to hate

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

It's fight night in Arena Mexico, and the red and green stands are packed with fans. Some wear the masks of their favorite wrestling idols, while others play drums and noisemakers ringside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds form "human wall" in Trump protest 51 min Bloodonhishands 4
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 8 hr Typical 561
News Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida... 19 hr Retribution 22
News Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' ... 20 hr DC Dave 4
News Hundreds Gather For Answers At OKC Immigration ... 21 hr bigwheel 1
News US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g... Fri Shady Lady 4
News Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,... Fri Parden Pard 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,974 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC