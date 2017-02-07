American diner food, Mexican specialties pair nicely at Cheliz in Redlands

Prices: $5.50-$11.95 for breakfast, $8.95 salads, $6.25-$11.50 sandwiches, $9.50-$12.95 seafood, $10.95-$14.95 steaks; dinners are $8.50-$9.95 . Cheliz in Redlands doesn't look like a diner, but it offers an array of dishes that reminds one of the best of America's diners with something for virtually everyone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.