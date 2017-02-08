After extradition of El Chapo, US pro...

After extradition of El Chapo, US prosecutors seek a rival

With notorious drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman now behind bars in New York after he was extradited from Mexico last month, federal prosecutors in North Dakota have their sights set on bringing one of his organization's onetime rivals to the United States to face charges. In court documents unsealed Tuesday, authorities say Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States and competed against the Sinaloa cartel led by Guzman, once considered the most wanted man in the world.

Chicago, IL

